Lawless Alan – UNOH 200 Race Recap

Alan on Thursday’s Race at Bristol: “I think we had a stronger truck than the results show,” said Lawless Alan. “It was just so tough to pass tonight. Track position was the name of the game. I’m proud of everyone for their hard work on our AUTOChargit Chevrolet. We’ll regroup and get ready for Talladega, where anything can happen.”



Race Recap: Alan qualified his No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet in the 28th-position for Thursday night’s 200-Lap event at Bristol Motor Speedway. On a night where passing was difficult, Alan and team battled hard to get track position. Alan would ultimately end the day in 28th.

Niece Motorsports PR