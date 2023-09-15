All American Quarter Horse Congress Comes Onboard ThorSport Racing’s No. 66 Ford F-150

All American Quarter Horse Congress has partnered with ThorSport Racing to come onboard Conner Jones’ No. 66 Ford F-150 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the largest single-breed horse show in the world attracting more than 650,000 people to the Columbus, Ohio, area, with more than 25,000 horse show entries. It also holds the largest collegiate and youth judging contest with more than 65 teams of collegiate students, 4-H, FFA and Quarter Horse youth members.

The Congress kicks off September 26 and runs through October 22 featuring NRHA Opening Reining Futurity Finals on September 30, Freestyle Reining presented by dac on October 1, Congress PBR presented by Western Edge on October 6, NYATT presented by NSBA Smart Points on October 15, and Open Versatility Stakes presented by Gerri Leigh Pratt on October 21.

Jones will be making his eighth start of the season for ThorSport Racing and his first series-career start at Bristol Motor Speedway. The last time he was behind the wheel of his No. 66 Ford F-150, tied his season-best finish, 18th, at the Milwaukee Mile.

Tune in to all the action from Bristol Motor Speedway tonight at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

Thorsport PR