Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt Primary Partner(s): Randco Industries Inc. Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: N/A 2023 Owner Points Position: 29th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: He’s Back!: This week at Bristol Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Willow Park, Texas native Kaden Honeycutt, as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST for the fourth time in 2023. Earlier this year, Honeycutt had an impressive showing in his Young’s Motorsports debut at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May, where he qualified on speed in 24th position and fought throughout the 158-lap race for a lead-lap 10th-place finish. The result was a season-best for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team. A week later, he delivered a solid 17th-place finish after starting 11th in the inaugural Tyson 250. Most recently, Honeycutt steered the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST in last Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200. Bristol will signify his 10th Truck Series start of the 2023 season between three teams. About Kaden: Kaden Honeycutt is 20 years old and resides in Aledo, TX. Honeycutt started racing in 2012 in the Bandolero Division, compiling multiple wins throughout Alabama and Texas. In 2016, he moved into the INEX Legend Car Young Lions Division, where he visited victory lane multiple times. In 2017, he advanced to the INEX Pro Series, where he won the Las Vegas Bullring Showdown. 2017 also saw Honeycutt competing in the Pro Truck Series, including the 2017 Pro Truck Snowball Derby event at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway. From 2018 to 2020, he graduated to the ARCA Menards Series and competed in select Super Late Model and IMCA Dirt Modified events. Over the past two seasons, he has participated in the CARS Tours Late Model program, picking up three victories and continuing to compete in select IMCA Dirt Modified events. Last year, he advanced to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he amassed one top-10 and three top-15 finishes. This season, he has continued a limited Truck Series program while also competing in select CARS Tour events. All Board: Texas-based RANDCO Industries Inc. will serve as the primary partner on Honeycutt’s No. 02 Chevrolet RST in The Volunteer State. Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Stats: Entering Bristol, Honeycutt has 18 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best ninth-place finish twice, most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, where he finished ninth after starting third in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing. In 2023 alone, Honeycutt has delivered two top-10 finishes in nine starts. Since 2021, he has carried an average finish of 20.5. Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, will mark Honeycutt’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on the concrete at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.” In his previous effort, Honeycutt has a track-best of 13th after starting 27th in the 2022 fall edition of the UNOH 200 driving for On Point Motorsports. Honeycutt also has one prior start on the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Earlier this year, he started third and finished ninth in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing on Easter weekend. Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeycutt as crew chief of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. | Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. On Thursday night, he will be crew chief in his 123rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 122 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. The UNOH 200 will be his sixth tango at Bristol Motor Speedway on the concrete as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This week will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 22nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th with Tanner Thorson in the 2018 edition of the UNOH 200 on August 16, 2018. Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finish of 23.9 in 19 Bristol Motor Speedway starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 462 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaden Honeycutt, please like him on Facebook (Kaden Honeycutt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (kadenhoneycutt10) and X |Twitter (@KadenWHoneycutt). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaden Honeycutt Pre-Race Quote: On Bristol Motor Speedway: “I am very thankful to Tyler (Young) and Young’s Motorsports for having me back for Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night. The goal is to do my job and give these guys the great result they deserve. “The goal may be a far reach in such a competitive field, but I know we can do it because we did it once before at Darlington. I know the speed is there in this team, so it’s time to show it and execute it again under the Bristol lights!”