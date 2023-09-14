Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Greg Van Alst
Primary Partner(s): CB Fabricating
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
2023 Driver Points Position: 70th
2023 Owner Points Position: 35th
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Welcome Back!: Young’s Motorsports welcomes back driver Greg Van Alst as driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and the remainder of the 2023 Truck Series season.
Van Alst invades the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tour with Young’s Motorsports after a successful Late Model career in the Midwest, which included the 2019 ARCA | CRA championship and runner-up in 2020.
After running a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2001, he returned 20 years later to make his debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. After a successful part-time schedule, which included a runner-up finish at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Van Alst increased his presence in 2022, leading to a championship assault.
In 2022, Van Alst returned to the ARCA Menards Series scene, where his family-owned team ran the complete schedule with one top-five and 11 top-10 finishes en route to a fifth-place finish in the championship standings.
He returned to the ARCA tour with a vengeance in 2023 and kicked off the season with a victory in the Brandt 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, a triumphant achievement for an underfunded organization.
Following the victory, Van Alst competed in four other races before opting to bow out of the championship race and focus on other driving opportunities outside the series.
Van Alst made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July for Alpha Prime Racing and will run the remaining seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races in 2023 for Young’s Motorsports.
Outside of racing, Van Alst is a successful entrepreneur, successfully launching Top Choice Fence, one of the premier fence-building companies in east-central Indiana.
Van Alst married his high school sweetheart, Christi, in 2005; they have four children together.
Glad To Have You: For the 20th Truck Series race of the season, Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome CB Fabricating as the primary partner of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet this week at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.
Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more.
On Board Too: Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome Ekan Crude LLC., Verns Concrete and Johnsons Family Plumbing on board as associate partners for Thursday night’s 200-lap race.
Double Duty: In addition to Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Van Alst will make his seventh ARCA Menards Series start of the season in the Bristol 200, a preamble to the Truck Series race at Bristol.
Van Alst will pilot the No. 35 CB Fabricating Ford Fusion and eyes his second ARCA Menards Series victory of the season and first since winning at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.
Overall, Van Alst hopes to complete 400 laps on Thursday night, 100 more laps than an Xfinity Series race and 100 laps shy of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Thunder Valley.
Greg Van Alst Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Van Alst’s inaugural Truck Series start at the historic Tennessee short track.
Although he has no NASCAR experience in The Volunteer State, he has two prior starts in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. In those starts, he has earned two top-15 finishes, including a track-best of 14th in last September’s Bush’s Beans 200.
The former ARCA | CRA champion also has turned laps at Bristol in a Late Model.
Greg Van Alst Truck Series Stats: Van Alst will make his fourth career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the 20th Truck Series race of the season.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This week will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 22nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th with Tanner Thorson in the 2018 edition of the UNOH 200 on August 16, 2018.
Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finish of 23.9 in 19 Bristol Motor Speedway starts overall.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 462 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Van Alst as crew chief of the No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.
On Thursday night, he will be crew chief in his 114th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 113 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes.
Thursday will be his fifth tango on the concrete at Bristol Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Greg Van Alst Pre-Race Quote:
On Bristol Motor Speedway: “I am pumped about Bristol Motor Speedway this week. I believe having the opportunity to run double duty should prove very beneficial with our No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado on Thursday night.
“I believe we will have a strong run in the ARCA car, and that momentum will hopefully carry over to my Truck Series debut on Thursday night.
“I am extremely appreciative of the hard work by everyone at Young’s Motorsports, and even though we have not had the finish we have wanted over the past couple of weeks, I am confident we can turn the corner at Bristol and make some even bigger noise at Talladega Superspeedway in a few weeks.”