America’s Navy Sponsoring Hailie Deegan’s No. 13 Ford F-150 at Bristol Motor Speedway

At this week’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, ThorSport Racing driver Hailie Deegan’s No. 13 Ford F-150 truck will prominently feature the America’s Navy brand. In addition to the familiar eagle icon that is part of the Navy logo, Deegan’s truck and driver suit also will feature references to the Navy’s Sailor VS YouTube series. (Click here to download photo.)

Launched in 2019, the Navy’s Sailor VS film series features some of YouTube’s top creators and influencers competing against similarly skilled Sailors in challenges of speed, skill, and smarts. (To date, the series has generated nearly 24MM views.) In early October Deegan, who has her own YouTube channel with 525K followers, will be featured in a Sailor VS episode, where she will have the opportunity to experience her love of speed as a crewmember of a Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft (SWCC) boat.

“I’m excited to partner with America’s Navy and have the honor of representing its colors on my Ford F-150 this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Deegan. “I can’t wait to see the upcoming episodes of Sailor VS YouTube series.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Hailie for the UNOH 200 race and her upcoming Sailor VS episode,” says Ryan Blum, Executive Creative Director at VMLY&R, the Navy’s advertising and marketing agency. “YouTube creators such as Hailie are today’s Gen Z celebrities, and through our collaboration with her, we have the opportunity to authentically show prospective Sailors the realities of Navy life through the eyes of someone they know and love."

