Dye - Bristol Preview

Established in 1968, Champion Container has grown to become the leading general line packaging container distributor in the Northeast. Operating from seven key locations, we offer container solutions to our esteemed local and international clients. We cater to a varied clientele spanning the chemical, flavors and fragrances, paint, cosmetic, food, agricultural, and pharmaceutical sectors. Both emerging businesses and Fortune 500 corporations trust Champion for our commitment to quality and competitive pricing. Our hallmark is our "just in time" delivery, backed by our dedicated truck fleet and a robust inventory investment.

Our seasoned sales and customer service teams possess the expertise to offer packaging advice and solutions for even the most challenging tasks. Firms look to us as their expert partner in navigating the dynamic packaging container arena. For further details, kindly visit www.championcontainer.com.

Chassis History/Info

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 343 at Bristol on Thursday. Daniel has only raced this chassis three times this season, and has finished in 19th both times with it at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway. Those are the only two races that the chassis has on its build sheet, so it will make its first race in Thunder Valley this weekend.

Bainbridge at Bristol

No. 43 Crew Chief, Blake Bainbridge, has made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, finishing a best of sixth place in 2005 with Jeremy Mayfield at the helm. His most recent race held in Thunder Valley was back in 2020, where he coached Taylor Gray to a seventh place finish in the ARCA Menards Series race. Blake also has called two ARCA Menards Series East races, and in 2019, he finished second here with Ty Gibbs as his driver.

From the Driver's Seat

You've had the chance to race at Bristol a few times in the past, so do you like this track? What do you think is going to be the most important goal for you on Thursday night?

“I like Bristol for the most part, for sure. Having two ARCA races under my belt is going to be helpful, I also ran fourth there in a Super Late Model as well a couple years ago, so I’ve got quite a few laps around that joint. Just looking forward to getting there with Champion Container on board. It’s their last race with us for this year, and it’s been a pleasure having them at the racetrack. I think one of the most important things will be track position. You hear that about a lot of places on our schedule, but Bristol is so tiny and fast, so we have to make sure that we can turn well enough to get under guys and pass them, but we also have to qualify good and maintain our track position.”