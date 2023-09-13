Carson Hocevar – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Kansas Recap: The No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet lined up 17th to start the 134-Lap race. Carson Hocevar and team felt confident in the speed of the No. 42 Chevrolet, and quickly advanced through traffic in the opening stage of Friday night’s race, collecting stage points in Stage One. Those stage points locked Hocevar into the ‘Round of 8’ in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. After locking in, the gloves came off and Hocevar made light work of the front of the pack, taking the lead for the first time on Lap 49. Hocevar led a total of 32 laps on the day, before being shuffled back on a late race restart, ultimately finishing sixth.



Hocevar on Last Race at Kansas Speedway: “I can’t thank everyone enough at Niece Motorsports for building such a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet,” said Hocevar. “That truck was a rocket. It’s definitely disappointing that we didn’t end the day in Victory Lane, because I feel like we had a truck capable of winning. But, I’m so proud of this team for their hard work and advancing into the ‘Round of 8’. We still have a shot at this championship and that’s our ultimate goal as an organization.”



Starting the Playoffs Hot: The ‘Round of 8’ in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs kicks off on Thursday night. Following races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, the field of eight drivers will be cut to four as the Series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the season finale. Heading into the first race of the round, Hocevar is currently fourth in the Playoff standings.



Hocevar on Thursday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I love racing at Bristol,” said Hocevar. “I feel like as an organization we’ve really improved our short track program this season. This race is definitely one we have circled. It would be huge to be able to win and lock ourselves into the final round of the playoffs. This Niece Motorsports team is working as hard as they can to build the best possible Worldwide Express Chevrolets, and I know we’ll have a strong truck on Thursday.”



By The Numbers: In three previous Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hocevar has a best starting position of eighth and a best finishing position of sixth, both coming in this event in 2021.



On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR