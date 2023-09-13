Jake Drew Bristol Motor Speedway Preview

Under the Lights… Coming off his career best performance of 10th at Kansas Speedway, Jake Drew will once again pilot the No. 61 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in Craftsman Truck Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. This will be his third start for Hattori Racing Enterprises, and his first attempt at the historic Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS).

Drew History ... The 2021 season was Drew’s first season in the ARCA Menards Series West in the Sunrise Racing No. 9 car. In 2021, Drew recorded three poles, four top fives, and seven top tens. The season ended just shy of the championship that was ultimately decided in a tiebreaker. Drew returned in 2022 to the No. 6 Sunrise Racing car with Bruncati. Drew led the team to four poles, four wins, nine top fives, and 10 top tens in Bruncati’s farewell ARCA Menards Series West season, which captured him the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West Championship.

Season to Date … Drew has three starts on the season with his first coming at Nashville Superspeedway where he would finish 12th on the night. His second start, and first with Hattori Racing Enterprises, would net him a 17th place finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Kansas Speedway would be his third start, Drew would get stage points and his career best finish of 10th at the Kansas Lottery 200.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 017 will make it’s fourth start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Bristol Motor Speedway. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made it's last start at The Milwaukee Mile a few weeks ago, where Sean Hingorani would run around the top-15 most of the day. Unfortunately, after a late race strategy call to stay on the track to gain valuable track position, would finish 23rd.

Tune In … The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway will kick off with practice starting on Thursday at 4:00 pm ET, on Fox Sports 2. Qualifying will follow at 4:30 pm ET, also on FS2, followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 8 pm ET (FS1). Green flag action on Friday night will kick off at 9:00 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 61 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Jake Drew Quote on Bristol Motor Speedway:

“I'm excited to be back again in the No. 61 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stop Toyota Tundra TRD Pro after the great run we had last week. These guys pour their heart and souls into this truck and it really shows in the details. Bristol is quite a unique track, one that I will have to get familiar with pretty quickly. With the short amount of track time I am going to get, SIM work this week will be crucial. I can't thank Cyclum Renewable Truck Stops, Capstone Engineered Solutions, and Gallagher Insurance enough for this amazing opportunity to go out and have a great run at Bristol Motor Speedway."