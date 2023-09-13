Bayley Currey – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Kansas Recap: Bayley Currey and the No 41 team lined up 22nd to start the 134-lap race at Kansas Speedway on Friday night. A spin in Stage One left Currey with four flat tires and forced him to limp his truck to pit road, losing two laps in the process. The team fought hard the remainder of the race to get back on the lead lap, but the cautions did not fall at the right time. Currey ended the night with a 21st-place result.



Currey on Last Race at Kansas Speedway: “I don’t feel like we ever really got a chance to show what we had tonight,” said Currey. “We lost a couple of laps after that early spin and spent the rest of the race trying to get them back. Not the outcome we were looking for, but I’m proud of the fight of everyone on this team and appreciate Worldwide Express and Unishippers for their support.”



Currey on Thursday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I enjoy short track racing and Bristol is a fun track – it’s my favorite one on the circuit,” said Currey. “We’re all working hard in the shop to build the best trucks we can, and I feel confident that we’ll have a strong Unishippers Chevrolet on Thursday night.”



By The Numbers: Currey will make his third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night. In those two starts his best finish is 15th, which came in this event last season. In addition, Currey has two NASCAR Cup Series starts and five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Bristol.



On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

