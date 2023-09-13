Lawless Alan – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Kansas Recap: A mechanical issue in practice left the 45 team making repairs and required Lawless Alan to start shotgun on the field due to the unapproved adjustments. Alan and team worked hard to gain track position, but a lack of cautions left little time to regroup and make adjustments. The No. 45 ultimately ended the day in 22nd.



Alan on Last Race at Kansas Speedway: “That wasn’t the way we were hoping tonight’s race would go,” said Alan. “I appreciate everyone’s hard work – we kept fighting the whole race. We’ll regroup and come back ready for Bristol.”



Alan on Thursday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to Thursday night’s race,” said Alan. “Bristol is a tough track, but I enjoy the challenge. Our team is working hard to build us a solid AUTOChargit Chevrolet, and I feel good heading into the race.”



By the Numbers: Alan will make his third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night. Kansas Speedway on Friday night. Alan has finished on the lead lap in his previous two Bristol starts, with a best finish of 18th coming in 2021.



On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.

Niece Motorsports PR