Jack Wood - No. 51 Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado Craftsman Trucks Bristol Preview

Where does Bristol rank on your list of favorite tracks “I’ve run there a couple times. It’s a pretty cool venue, it’s tough to race around, it’s tough to pass there. I think our trucks are going to be good. For me, I am just mentally preparing on how I’m going to run up front and what I want to do on restarts. Running both the truck race and ARCA race will be a long day for me running 400 laps. I’m just trying to get prepared to go out and have ourselves a good weekend.” How beneficial will it be to you to run the ARCA race before the Truck Series race? “Hopefully it will be very beneficial. I think every time I’ve done it this year it has helped me knock the rust off, especially at a track that I haven’t been to since last year. Hopefully the ARCA car will be good, and we can go out and make laps and run up front the whole race. It’s really just to compliment what we’re doing in the truck and if it can help us just five percent than it’s more than worth it.” What are your goals for the rest of the season? “I just want to put together four solid races to end the year on a high note. I think we just need to turn the tide. We’ve shown speed most weeks and there’s just things that have happened that have kept us from reaching our full potential with our finishes -- some of it being my own doing and some of them random things that happen like a pit gun breaking in the middle of a stop last week.”