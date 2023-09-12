Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco/ Chevron Delo Ford F-150 Team Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Smith is fifth in the playoff standings and is eight points out of first. A win will propel the reigning champion back into the championship race. Smith will be making his fourth start on the concrete track in the truck series. He best finish is second for FRM just last year. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: “We know that we need to be a little bit better right now. I like the tracks in this round for us. Bristol, Talladega and Homestead are good tracks for us and we’re going to be ready.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH: “It’s always great to have Speedco on the truck and now being joined by Chevron Delo. It seems like we have a lot of success with Speedco. “For Thursday night, I think we should have a good shot at it. The team has been working really hard, especially on a short week like this, to put in time to have the truck ready. I love that effort.”