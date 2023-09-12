Thursday, Sep 14

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco/ Chevron Delo Ford F-150 Team Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

NASCAR Truck Series News
Tuesday, Sep 12 192
Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco/ Chevron Delo Ford F-150 Team Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes NK Photography Photo

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

It’s the first race of the second round of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs this week at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Zane Smith comes into Thursday night’s race seeded fifth for the second round.

 

Smith will be in the Speedco colors this weekend with Chevron Delo also on the truck. Chevron Delo is the maker of top performing heavy duty engine oils, coolants, antifreezes, transmission fluids, gear oils, greases and hydraulic oils.

 

The race is Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1.
 
 

COMPETITION NOTES:

Smith is fifth in the playoff standings and is eight points out of first. A win will propel the reigning champion back into the championship race.

 

Smith will be making his fourth start on the concrete track in the truck series. He best finish is second for FRM just last year.

 

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“We know that we need to be a little bit better right now. I like the tracks in this round for us. Bristol, Talladega and Homestead are good tracks for us and we’re going to be ready.”

 

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“It’s always great to have Speedco on the truck and now being joined by Chevron Delo. It seems like we have a lot of success with Speedco.

 

“For Thursday night, I think we should have a good shot at it. The team has been working really hard, especially on a short week like this, to put in time to have the truck ready. I love that effort.”

FRM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Bristol Preview Jack Wood - No. 51 Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado Craftsman Trucks Bristol Preview »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.