Outback Steakhouse Sponsors Nascar Craftsman Truck Series Driver

Get ready to race to Outback Steakhouse after hearing about the brand’s latest partnership— Outback Steakhouse is teaming up with race car driver and dedicated Outbacker Stephen Mallozzi. On September 14, 2023, Mallozzi will swap out his server uniform for an Outback-branded fire suit to compete in his fifth Craftsman Truck Series race in Bristol, TN.

"It was an easy 'yes' when we were presented with the opportunity to support Stephen Mazzolli, an Outbacker who shares our passion and lives out our core values," said Jon Vingo, GVP of Outback Operations at Outback Steakhouse. “Bringing people together and creating a sense of belonging is what Outback’s principles were founded on and what we’re all about today.”

Mallozzi has worked at Outback Steakhouse for three years while pursuing his racing dream, a career which spans 13 years.

“To work for a company that supports its team members like this means the world to me,” said Stephen Mallozzi. “Since I was eight years old, Outback was the go-to post-race restaurant for me and my family, win or lose, so I couldn’t be prouder of this partnership and the Bloomin’ Onion wrap on my truck. I’m excited to get the community fired up at the events we’re hosting together.”

Fans are invited to visit the Outback Steakhouse location in Bristol, TN on September 14 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to send Mallozzi off in Aussie style—with a good meal and good company — to his big race. After the competition, Outback will host two additional meet & greet events with Mallozzi on September 19 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Christiansburg, VA and 4 – 6 p.m. in Charlottesville, VA. Every half hour at the events, guests will have the chance to win prizes like tickets to a Craftsman Truck Series event, Outback gift cards and limited-edition Outback Steakhouse-Mallozzi merchandise, available for purchase here: www.stephenmallozzigear.com.

Outback Steakhouse PR