LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Kansas Speedway II

NASCAR Truck Series News
Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
QUALIFYING: 21ST

RACE FINISH: 20TH

UNOFFICIAL OWNERS POINTS: 32ND

Carson Hocevar's Post-Race Thoughts: “To come from one lap down, really struggling myself to get a grip on the racetrack to finish in the top-20 is super big for me. We finished 15th in one of the stages, and were one or two restarts away from having a great finish. I plugged the fence once or twice and got myself a little bit behind, and by that point I was kind of deep. It was a lot of fun trying to get the balance right and learn this stuff. For it to be my first true mile-and-a-half and finish top-20, I can’t hang my head too bad on that. I’m thankful to Maury (Gallagher), Jimmie (Johnson), and Richard (Petty) for the opportunity to drive their Sunseeker Resorts Chevy and can’t wait for Bristol!”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
QUALIFYING: 19TH

RACE FINISH: 3RD

UNOFFICIAL POINTS: 25TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: Those last laps, what could have done differently?

“I just needed to clear the No. 22 (Joey Logano) in (turns) three and four. I tried to do all I could, it’s just when a guy gets loose under you and kind of runs you up – I had to lift and the No. 45 (Tyler Reddick) obviously had a big run there. You want to be frustrated, but you have to be happy with the run. All day, the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy was fast and we were up in contention. We were able to drive through the field a handful of times, so it was a good day. That was probably the fastest car we’ve had all year. We would have loved to get one there, but our year has been up-and-down and having a good run like that is just a good day for the team.”

LMC PR

