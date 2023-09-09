Lawless Alan – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap

Start: 34th | Finish: 22nd | Driver Point Standings: 23rd



Alan on Friday’s Race at Kansas: “That wasn’t the way we were hoping tonight’s race would go,” said Lawless Alan. “I appreciate everyone’s hard work – we kept fighting the whole race. We’ll regroup and come back ready for Bristol.”



Race Recap: A mechanical issue in practice left the 45 team making repairs and required Alan to start shotgun on the field due to the unapproved adjustments. Alan and team worked hard to gain track position, but a lack of cautions left little time to regroup and make adjustments. The No. 45 ultimately ended the day in 22nd.

Niece Motorsports PR