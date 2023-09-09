Carson Hocevar – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap

Start: 17th | Finish: 6th | Driver Point Standings: 4th



Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Kanas: “I can’t thank everyone enough at Niece Motorsports for building such a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet,” said Carson Hocevar. “That truck was a rocket. It’s definitely disappointing that we didn’t end the day in Victory Lane, because I feel like we had a truck capable of winning. But, I’m so proud of this team for their hard work and advancing into the ‘Round of 8’. We still have a shot at this championship and that’s our ultimate goal as an organization.”



Race Recap: The No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet lined up 17th to start the 134-Lap race. Hocevar and team felt confident in the speed of the No. 42 Chevrolet, and quickly advanced through traffic in the opening stage of Friday night’s race, collecting stage points in Stage One. Those stage points locked Hocevar into the ‘Round of 8’ in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. After locking in, the gloves came off and Hocevar made light work of the front of the pack, taking the lead for the first time on Lap 49. Hocevar led a total of 32 laps on the day, before being shuffled back on a late race restart, ultimately finishing sixth.

Niece Motorsports PR