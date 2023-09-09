Jack Wood Qualifies Fourth, Leads Four Laps and Finishes 16th at Kansas

Jack Wood started from the 4th starting position, led four laps and finished 16th in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Wood fell back to the 18th position in the opening stage battling a loose-handling High Fives Foundation Silverado. He improved two spots to finish 16th in Stage Two. The 23-year-old driver was again showing improved lap times as he moved into the top 15 in the opening portion of the Final Stage.

With the Final Stage opening with a long green-flag run, veteran crew chief Brian Pattie played his strategy card in an effort to improve Wood’s finishing position. The majority of the top 15 pitted once they got inside their fuel window, but Pattie elected to keep his young driver on track hoping to catch caution and catch several trucks a lap down and leapfrog them in the running order.

After inheriting the lead for four laps, Wood was about to run out of fuel and was forced to hit pit road with 30 laps remaining. A pit gun malfunction would cause a slow stop for the 51 over-the-wall crew, and he would return to the track one lap down in the 20th position.

Over a couple of late cautions, Wood was able to gain a few positions to finish 16th.