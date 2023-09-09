Saturday, Sep 09

Jack Wood Qualifies Fourth, Leads Four Laps and Finishes 16th at Kansas

NASCAR Truck Series News
Jack Wood started from the 4th starting position, led four laps and finished 16th in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway.

 

Wood fell back to the 18th position in the opening stage battling a loose-handling High Fives Foundation Silverado. He improved two spots to finish 16th in Stage Two.  The 23-year-old driver was again showing improved lap times as he moved into the top 15 in the opening portion of the Final Stage.

 

With the Final Stage opening with a long green-flag run, veteran crew chief Brian Pattie played his strategy card in an effort to improve Wood’s finishing position. The majority of the top 15 pitted once they got inside their fuel window, but Pattie elected to keep his young driver on track hoping to catch caution and catch several trucks a lap down and leapfrog them in the running order.

 

After inheriting the lead for four laps, Wood was about to run out of fuel and was forced to hit pit road with 30 laps remaining. A pit gun malfunction would cause a slow stop for the 51 over-the-wall crew, and he would return to the track one lap down in the 20th position.

 

Over a couple of late cautions, Wood was able to gain a few positions to finish 16th. 
 

Jack Wood, Driver of the No. 51 High Fives Foundation Chevrolet:

Talk about your race.

“Not really the night I was expecting. Practice and qualifying went really well. I think the balance of the truck just shifted a lot and it took me a little while to adapt. Just gave up too much on restarts and that’s kind of been the story of our year. There are some positives to take away but overall, there’s a lot to improve on. The good news is that we’ve four more races this year and we need to just go out and try to keep improving.” 

Kansas Lottery 200 Recap:

·     Christian Eckes won Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 and locked himself into the Round of 8 of the Truck Series playoffs. It was his third victory of 2023 and the fourth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Taylor Gray finished second, while Matt DiBenedetto, Corey Heim and Zane Smith rounded out the top five.

·     There were five cautions for 34 laps and 18 lead changes among 11 drivers.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:

The No. 51 team ended the Round of 10 of the owner’s playoffs in the 10th position, 34 points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8. 

KBM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

