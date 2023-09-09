Saturday, Sep 09

Loose Wheel Costly in Purdy’s Bid for Win in Kansas Lottery 200

Saturday, Sep 09 24
Chase Purdy captured the pole for Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway and went on to finish the opening stage in the second position. Purdy was closing in on Stage One winner Nick Sanchez before a one-truck spin with three laps remaining brought the stanza to a close under caution.

 

The field hit pit road between stages and the Bama Buggies Silverado over-the-wall crew executed a four-tire and fuel stop with a chassis adjustment. Purdy was the fifth driver to exit pit road and lined up on the inside of the fourth row when Stage Two went green on lap 36. Shortly after going green, the Mississippi driver reported a vibration and was quickly summoned back to pit road to replace his left side tires.

 

The crew determined that the culprit was a loose left-front wheel. Purdy returned to the track one lap down scored in the 32nd position. Purdy would finish Stage Two in the 31st position and then remain on track to “wave around” and get back on the lead lap to start the Final Stage.

 

Unfortunately for Purdy there were not any cautions early in the Final Stage and he was forced to hit pit road for fuel under green-flag conditions. He would return to the track just in front of the leader and despite a valiant effort to stay in front of him, went a lap down with just over 20 laps remaining in the event. He was unable to get his lap back and ended the event with a disappointing 31stt-place finish.  

 

The pole was Purdy’s first across 71st career Nascar Craftsman Truck Series starts. With four races remaining, the 23-year-old driver sits 11th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver point standings. 
 

Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 

Talk about your race.

“The day started off great with a fast Bama Buggies Tundra in practice and then we backed it up by capturing the pole. We were fast in the opening stage despite being a little bit too loose and felt like once we made an adjustment on the first stop, we were going to be right where we wanted to be to compete for the win. After that it was just a frustrating night with the loose wheel and going a lap down. The end result didn’t show what a rocket ship we had, and I hate that for everyone on this No. 4 team.” 

Kansas Lottery 200 Recap:

·     Christian Eckes won Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 and locked himself into the Round of 8 of the Truck Series playoffs. It was his third victory of 2023 and the fourth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Taylor Gray finished second, while Matt DiBenedetto, Corey Heim and Zane Smith rounded out the top five.

·     There were five cautions for 34 laps and 18 lead changes among 11 drivers.

 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:

Purdy improves to 11th in the Craftsman Truck Series driver point standings, which is the highest that a non-playoff driver can be. 

