Loose Wheel Costly in Purdy’s Bid for Win in Kansas Lottery 200

Chase Purdy captured the pole for Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway and went on to finish the opening stage in the second position. Purdy was closing in on Stage One winner Nick Sanchez before a one-truck spin with three laps remaining brought the stanza to a close under caution. The field hit pit road between stages and the Bama Buggies Silverado over-the-wall crew executed a four-tire and fuel stop with a chassis adjustment. Purdy was the fifth driver to exit pit road and lined up on the inside of the fourth row when Stage Two went green on lap 36. Shortly after going green, the Mississippi driver reported a vibration and was quickly summoned back to pit road to replace his left side tires. The crew determined that the culprit was a loose left-front wheel. Purdy returned to the track one lap down scored in the 32nd position. Purdy would finish Stage Two in the 31st position and then remain on track to “wave around” and get back on the lead lap to start the Final Stage. Unfortunately for Purdy there were not any cautions early in the Final Stage and he was forced to hit pit road for fuel under green-flag conditions. He would return to the track just in front of the leader and despite a valiant effort to stay in front of him, went a lap down with just over 20 laps remaining in the event. He was unable to get his lap back and ended the event with a disappointing 31stt-place finish. The pole was Purdy’s first across 71st career Nascar Craftsman Truck Series starts. With four races remaining, the 23-year-old driver sits 11th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver point standings.