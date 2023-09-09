GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway II

Post-Race Quote: "Overall, we had a decent Champion Power Equipment Chevy. We just weren't great. Seemed to struggle a bit for the first five or six laps, and then it would come to life. I'm proud of Jeff for making a gutsy call there at the beginning and getting us off-sequence. And honestly, it played out about as good as it could have. I really thought once we got back on sequence with everybody, we would drive to the front, but we just couldn't for whatever reason. It was a little free to fire off, and then it would come to me where we would spot them a little too much on the short run. And then, I just screwed up coming down pit road; sped, and that was all she wrote. We ended up finishing 17th, but probably gave up finishing with a shot at a top-five. We probably didn't quite have a race-winning truck tonight, but definitely it was better than what the driver gave it. All eyes are on Bristol now."