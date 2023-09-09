Bommarito Automotive Group Represented on Ty Majeski’s Ford F-150 at Kansas

Bommarito Automotive Group is the primary sponsor on Ty Majeski’s No. 98 Ford F-150 this Friday, Sept. 8 at Kansas Speedway.

“We’re excited to be on board for multiple races this season,” said John Bommarito, President, Bommarito Automotive Group. “This is a unique opportunity to partner with ThorSport Racing bringing together the longest-running team in the NASCAR Truck Series and Missouri’s No. 1 Automotive Group.”

While they are known for their sponsorship of the annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar event since 2017, Bommarito Automotive Group has branched out to reach even more race enthusiasts. They are in partnership with the Vasser Sullivan Racing IMSA team which has recently earned multiple podium finishes for Lexus Racing and are owners of the No. 31 and No. 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams driven by Parker Retzlaff and Jeb Burton and the No. 3 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, all in partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

“We are thrilled to be back in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, partnering with ThorSport, and are looking forward to seeing what Ty can do in the Playoffs,” said Chuck Wallis, Vice President and General Manager, Bommarito Automotive Group.

Majeski, enters the Kansas Speedway having five series starts at the track where he has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes along with 27 laps led. He has clinched himself into the Round 8 in the series playoffs following his win at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Aug. 11.

Tune into FOX Sports 1 (FS1) to catch all the racing action from Kansas Speedway Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET. Listen to the race on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

