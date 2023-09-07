Jake Drew to Pilot the No. 61 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops Toyota at Kansas Speedway

Welcome Back… Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced today that the team will field an entry for Jake Drew in the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway. Drew will pilot the No. 61 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the event.

Drew History ... The 2021 season was Drew’s first season in the ARCA Menards Series West in the Sunrise Racing No. 9 car. In 2021, Drew recorded three poles, four top fives, and seven top tens. The season ended just shy of the championship that was ultimately decided in a tiebreaker. Drew returned in 2022 to the No. 6 Sunrise Racing car with Bruncati. Drew led the team to four poles, four wins, nine top fives, and 10 top tens in Bruncati’s farewell ARCA Menards Series West season, which captured him the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West Championship.

Season to Date … Drew has two starts on the season with his first coming at Nashville Superspeedway where he would finish 12th on the night. His second start, and first with Hattori Racing Enterprises, would net him a 17th place finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 018 will make it’s first start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Kansas Speedway. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made it's last start at Homestead in 2022, where Chase Purdy would run around the top-10 most of the day. Unfortunately, after some late race restarts would finish 16th.

Tune In … The Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway will kick off with practice starting on Friday at 3:35 pm ET, however there will be no live TV coverage. Qualifying will follow at 4:05 pm ET followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 8 pm ET (FS1), then green flag action on Sunday Afternoon at 9:00 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 61 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Jake Drew Quote on Kansas Speedway:

“I'm excited to be back working with the guys on the 61 team after our debut at IRP (Indianapolis Raceway Park). I feel working with Jon (Leonard) that we built up a little team chemistry that we can take into the race weekend. This will only be my second start on a track larger than a mile, so there might be a little bit of a learning curve, but I'm looking forward to the challenge. I am really excited to have Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops on the truck this week. I look forward to having a great run with a new sponsor."