Dye - Kansas Preview

Kansas Stats
NCTS Starts: 1; Best start: 10th; Best finish: 13th (Spring, 2023)
2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats
Starts: 18; Best start: 5th (Milwaukee); Best finish: 11th (Gateway); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 18th
About Race To Stop Suicide
Chassis History/Info
Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 348 at Kansas Speedway, the same track that it made its debut at earlier this year. It has been raced three times this year, posting finishes of 13th at Kansas, 19th at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and 22nd at Nashville Superspeedway.
Bainbridge at Kansas
The May race was also Blake Bainbridge's first NCTS race at Kansas as well, but he has also called two ARCA Menards Series races in 2019 and 2020. Both of those races were top-10 runs by his ARCA drivers, and the most recent one was his best result at the track when Taylor Gray finished fifth.
From the Driver's Seat
As the season winds down with only five races left, what are some of the goals that you actively want to accomplish before it's all said and done?
“I think it would be great to get a top-10 finish before we round out the year with our No. 43 team. We've been close so many times this season, but have had trouble finishing off the races. That's something that we all really want to do, especially as I finish out my rookie year and begin to prepare for another season in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series next year. I've learned a lot, but would really like to get a top-10 before the year is over. We should have a good shot this weekend in Kansas, because our truck had plenty of speed here in the spring. I had a lot of fun in that race, and feel like I can take some of that into this weekend.”
Daniel Dye PR