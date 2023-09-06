Garcia's Momentum Continues to Build Entering Kansas

Still Building Momentum … Jake Garcia makes his second start at Kansas Speedway on Friday night, and looks to build on his eighth-place finish at the 1.5-mile tri oval earlier this season. The driver of the No. 35 Quanta Services Chevrolet has excelled this season at tracks he’s visited for a second time and is aiming to continue that trend in Kansas. Garcia has posted two top-10 finishes and an average finish of 9.0 at the three tracks at which he’s previously competed, including a career high fourth-place result at Richmond Raceway.

Keep Cookin’ … Garcia has been cooking in recent weeks with his second best three-race stretch of his rookie season. The Georgia driver is coming off of a ninth-place run at The Milwaukee Mile, which marked his sixth top-10 finish in a track debut. The familiarity that Garcia gained with a top-10 finish in his debut at Kansas on May 6th could prove valuable if his recent history is any indication. He’s put his limited experience to good use by tallying eight top-10 finishes this season, tied for the most among all rookie drivers, and tied for ninth-most in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

Season to Date … Through 18 of 23 races, Garcia sits 14th in the NCTS drivers’ point standings after making 17 starts. Since finishing fourth at Richmond in July, Garcia has closed to within nine points of 13th and 14 markers from 12th. He can finish as high as 11th in the standings by season’s end and is only 23 points away. He has totaled two top-five and eight top-10 results with an average finish of 14.1.

Tune In … Coverage from Kansas begins Friday with tape-delayed coverage of practice and qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 2. NASCAR Raceday continues at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1 followed by the green flag at 9:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 35 Quanta Services team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Jake Garcia Quote:

On returning to Kansas for the second time:

“We had a great truck at Kansas earlier this spring, so our whole team is looking forward to going back. We’ve been pretty consistent lately and have had quite a bit of speed. Hopefully we can continue that this week with our Quanta Services Chevrolet. I’ve felt comfortable the second time around at some these tracks, so we have a great opportunity to build on our run from the spring race and run inside the top-five on Friday night.”