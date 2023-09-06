Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Kansas 2 Preview

Will going back to Kansas for a second race be beneficial to you? “I think it’s exciting for all of us on the No. 4 team and everyone at KBM because we had a lot of speed there the first time. We were set for a really solid day -- probably one of our more solid days. I thought we had a chance to win that race and then we just had some misfortune happen and bad luck. I’m really excited to get back there and have high expectations. We have nothing to lose and were only chasing wins so we're going to do whatever we can to do that.” Coming off a solid outing at Milwaukee, does that reinvigorate confidence in you? “It does, it's not only good for me but all the guys on this No. 4 team. All of us do our part to do the best we can and when we have a result like that, it resembles the hard work we put in. When we have a good day at the racetrack it puts momentum back on our side and we’re all really excited to go to Kansas.” Do you enjoy racing at Kansas? “I do. I think it’s fun from a driver’s point of view and from a spectator perspective because of the different lanes you can run. Most places you go to only have a lane or two to work with, but Kansas is like five lanes wide so there's just a whole bunch to work around. You can really go anywhere and race with anybody, so it makes the racing exciting, and you don’t feel as handicapped.”