Jack Wood - No. 51 High Fives Foundation Silverado Craftsman Trucks Kansas 2 Preview

You’ve shown speed on the mile-and-a-halves this year. Are you excited to go to Kansas? “Yeah, I think it’s kind of the last normal mile-and-a-half track on the schedule this season for us, so obviously the KBM mile-and-a-half stuff has historically been really fast as an organization. At the first Kansas race I think they were a little bit off, so everyone on the No. 51 team and really KBM as a whole has put in a lot of work to get the stuff right going back to Kansas. I feel like out of all the races this year, I’ve put in the most time preparing for this one and trying to get in contact with as many guys as I could to be prepared to go out and have a good showing.” What did you learn observing the first Kansas race from behind the scenes at the track while Kyle was driving? “I sat on the pit box for the whole race to see firsthand how Brian (Pattie, crew chief) and Darren (Fraley, engineer) call the race. From that side of it, it was good for me to get that perspective on what they are doing throughout a race. I think one of the biggest things I’ve had to kind of work on this year is just giving better feedback and trying to be quick with what I can give them since practice is so short and I’m trying to learn as much as I can as quickly as I can. I got to sit and watch Kyle kind of do his thing and watched the different lines that he was using. Really the biggest thing for me is that I can go back and watch the 51 truck from the spring race and look at SMT data with Kyle driving it. I think I’ve been able to learn a lot of what he’s doing, his controls in the truck and I think a lot of that stuff, as far as my preparation, is going to help quite a bit.” Talk about your sponsor this week, “It’s really cool for me to have High Fives on the truck. It connects what I did before I was racing in NASCAR to what I’m doing now, because I grew up ski racing for a long time in California. To have a non-profit that does such a cool thing with injured athletes that have had life-altering injuries and getting them back out to the sport they love is something that really means a lot to me. I saw a lot of those injuries when I was a kid. To have them on the truck and help raise awareness but also to be around a group of people like that is going to be very inspiring. We’re excited to have Roy (Tuscany, Founder & CEO) at the track with us and all the incredible stuff he’s doing. I’m really looking forward to Friday and we’re going to give it all we have to put together a good race for those guys.”