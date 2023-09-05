Zane Smith and the No. 38 RTA gigFAST INTERNET Ford F-150 Team Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team travel to Kansas City, Kansas and to the Kansas Speedway for the first elimination race of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs this week.

Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) will join Smith and the No. 38 team at the Kansas Speedway as the team continues their championship push.

RTA – Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. provides gigFAST® INTERNET, VOICE and TV to America’s rural communities. The company was founded in 2018 by Jim Edwards and Don Workman to bring gigFAST INTERNET to America’s rural communities, solving the “digital divide”. The company is veteran owned as Workman served in the United States Air Force.

While many internet providers mention gig speeds, RTA created the gigometer to measure your internet speed. You can check yours at gigometer.net.

RTA now has customers in 22 states and has been involved in NASCAR since 2020 with Smith.

It will be a one-day show for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Friday at 3:35 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1.