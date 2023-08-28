Engine Issue Relegates Matt Mills to 25th-Place Finish at the Milwaukee Mile

After finishing fifth in his KBM debut earlier this season at Richmond Raceway and having a fast J.F. Electric in Saturday’s practice session at the Milwaukee Mile, Matt Mills came into Sunday’s Clean Harbor 175 with high hopes of producing another solid run. Mills battled a loose-handling Silverado in Sunday’s qualifying session and was slated to start 26th before the team was issued a penalty for an unapproved adjustment, which forced the driver of the No. 51 to start from the tail of the field. Mills came from the tail to finished 17th in the opening stage, but late in the opening stanza reported that he was experiencing a vibration under the truck and that the engine was reaching its maximum output. After several trips down pit road across the final two stages the team diagnosed that the truck was operating down a cylinder and didn’t have a quick fix. Mills was forced to nursing the truck home for the remainder of the race and remarkably was able to remain on the lead lap. The end result was a disappointing 25th-place finish in his final of two starts for the team.