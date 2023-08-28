Chase Purdy Comes Home Sixth in Milwaukee Mile Debut

Talk about your race. “Interesting day. I thought going into the race we had a really good truck – we qualified seventh, so we felt good about ourselves. Started the race and the first 10-15 laps were ok and then the truck just got way too free. We weren’t really sure what we were trying to fix but we knew what we were fighting. That last stop we threw some big changes at it and the truck just came to life. The tough part about it is, I wish it would have driven like that the whole day – we would have been way better off. Other than that, it was overall a solid day for us, but we want to win races and contend for wins and be up front sooner. We will gather ourselves back up and go to Kansas, a place that was really good to us earlier this year. We will hopefully have our redemption there.”