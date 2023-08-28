Heim Clinches Round of 8 Berth

Corey Heim (fourth) led Toyota with a top-five run in the NASCAR Truck Series return to the Milwaukee Mile. It was Heim’s 11th consecutive top-10 finish and 15th top-10 finish in 17 races this season.
With the finish, Heim has clinched his berth in the Round of 8 regardless of his finish at Kansas Speedway.
Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
The Milwaukee Mile
Race 18 of 23 – 175 Laps, 177.62 Miles
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Grant Enfinger*
2nd, Carson Hocevar*
3rd, Christian Eckes*
4th, COREY HEIM
5th, Matt Crafton*
11th, TANNER GRAY
13th, TAYLOR GRAY
15th, DEAN THOMPSON
20th, TYLER ANKRUM
23rd, SEAN HINGORANI
26th, WILLIAM SAWALICH
29th, TYLER HILL
30th, STEWART FRIESEN
35th, BRAD PEREZ
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage
Finishing Position: 4th
First off, you are locked into the next round of the Playoff, what is your emotions on hearing that?
“It’s a good deal. The Playoff points really paid off. It really just shows our consistency throughout the season getting stage points, and the Playoff bonus. I’m supe proud of TRICON Garage, Safelite, Toyota Racing for everything they do for me, and huge thank you to them as well. It makes Kansas a lot easier. I thought Kansas was the perfect cut off race for me anyway, because I love that track and I feel like I’m really good there, so it allows us to go and chase a win, and I wish now Kansas was in the next round, I guess.”
