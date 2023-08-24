Bret Holmes Racing, IBEW 494, Grindstaff Rub & Precision Door Team Up at Milwaukee

Bret Holmes Racing, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 494, and Grindstaff Rubs announce an exciting new collaboration. IBEW 494 and Grindstaff Rub Co. will serve as associate sponsors alongside Precision Door for the historic return of NASCAR racing to the Milwaukee Mile.

"We at Local 494 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) are ecstatic for NASCAR's return to the oldest operating motor speedway in the world, our beloved Milwaukee Mile. It's not just any return, it is also one of the most anticipated races on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series' schedule this season," shared IBEW Local 494 Business Manager, John Jacobs.



"The IBEW throughout our Union and its history, prides itself on building partnership, solidarity, and collaboration and not just in the electrical industry but throughout the community at large. So, when our Local Union was contacted by the Brett Holmes Racing team about this sponsorship opportunity, we could not pass up the chance to continue to showcase our strength and reach as an organization and Union. We wish Brett the best of luck in this Sunday's race and look forward to him claiming his spot in victory lane," concluded Mr. Jacobs.

Jim Grindstaff is looking forward to returning as a partner with Bret and the team. “We are looking forward to helping Bret at both Milwaukee and Kansas. Bret is a great spokesperson for the Grindstaff Rubs brand and the NASCAR Truck Series has been the perfect arena to expose our products to the loyal NASCAR fan base,” Grindstaff continued “We look forward to helping Bret finish the season strong.”

Bret Holmes will be making his first appearance at the Milwaukee Mile during Sunday's Clean Harbors 175. Holmes heads into the 18th race of his first full-time season of the Craftsman Truck Series season 22nd in points.

“I'm very grateful for Precision, IBEW, and Grindstaff to be returning as partners of our team for this race,” Holmes said. “Getting to meet Derrick, Jim, and the representatives from all of the companies has been a great experience. They are good people that make all of this happen, and I know we'll have some good runs to close out the year strong.”

Bret Holmes Racing Even though the BHR team has humble beginnings at the Talladega short track, the team's goals have always been extraordinary. Beginning at the age of 7, Bret Holmes stepped onto the track as a driver and never looked back. From super late model to the truck series, Bret Holmes Racing has seen great success and has its sights set on winning a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship.

Winning the 2020 ARCA Menard's Series Championship reassured the team that they were heading in the right direction. With each accomplishment and successful result, instead of satisfaction, the BHR team grew hungrier for more. This season, Bret and the team are hunting for their first truck series win, but they won't settle there. Bret Holmes Racing has proven to be a force to be reckoned with and will be a household name within the racing community for years to come.

Precision Door

What does that mean for you? It means we'll do it right the first time. It means we'll do right by you in everything we do. And it means we'll be there when you need us, making sure your garage door needs are taken care of 100%.

This singular drive to do garage doors right led us to pioneer the industry standard warranty for garage door repair and an innovative technician training program that's second to none. With the personal touch of a locally owned-company and the security you get from a national franchise, we offer full-service garage door installation, replacement and repair.

Grindstaff Rub Company was founded in 2016 by US Air Force veteran Jim Grindstaff in Belleville, Ill. The company began by offering an All-Purpose Rub and the Three Kings Rub and has since introduced a Noble Blend Rub, Kickin' Carolina Sauce, Fat Apple BBQ Sauce, and Smackin' Jalapeno Sauce and Chili Seasoning.

IBEW 494 Proudly representing Electrical Professionals in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Fond Du Lac and Sheboygan Counties.

The IBEW represents approximately 820,000 active members and retirees who work in a wide variety of fields, including utilities, construction, telecommunications, broadcasting, manufacturing, railroads and government. The IBEW has members in both the United States and Canada and stands out among the American unions in the AFL-CIO because it is among the largest and has members in so many skilled occupations.

By being part of your union you can help ensure better working conditions and a safer, more inclusive work place for ALL.

