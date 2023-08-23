Sean Hingorani to Pilot the No. 61 Fidelity Capital Toyota at The Milwaukee Mile

Welcome to the Team… Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced today that the team will field an entry for Sean Hingorani in the Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile. Hingorani will pilot the No. 61 Fidelity Capital Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the event.

Hingorani History ... Sean has become a rising star in the ARCA Menards Series. In March 2023, he launched his racing season in the ARCA Menards Series with Venturini Motorsports. In 23 events across the ARCA Menards Series, Hingorani has amassed four victories, 11 top fives, 13 top-10's, and three poles in 2023.

History at Milwaukee ... The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest operating motor speedway in the world, hosting at least one auto race every year since 1903 (except during U.S. involvement in World War II). It operated as a dirt track until it was paved in 1954. The Craftsman Truck Series visited the track in their inaugural season (1995) and made yearly trips to the track until 2009. After a 14 year hiatus, the Craftsman Truck Series will return to one of the most historic tracks in the world.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 017 will make it’s third start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at The Milwaukee Mile. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made it's last start at Pocono, where Christopher Bell would run around the top-10 most of the day and would finish in the fourth position.

Tune In … The Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile will kick off with practice starting on Saturday at 2:00 pm ET, however there will be no TV coverage. Sunday will kick off with qualifying at 11:30 am ET followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 3 pm ET (FS1), then green flag action on Sunday Afternoon at 4:00 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 16 LiUNA! team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Sean Hingorani Quote on The Milwaukee Mile:

"I’m looking forward to joining Hattori Racing Enterprises in the #61 Fidelity Capital Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the weekend in Milwaukee. The #61 ran well at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and we are going to try and build on that success. This team has done some pretty amazing things this year with Christopher Bell and Jake Drew driving the 61. We will look to build upon that success at a new track for pretty much everyone in the series. I'm looking forward to getting a full practice session under my belt ahead of my debut. It is great to have Fidelity Capital on board with us for the weekend and look to have a great debut race in the Craftsman Truck Series".