Early Damage Leads to Short Night for Ankrum

On a humid Indiana Friday, Tyler Ankrum would finish 34th after a mechanical issue would put Ankrum behind the wall for the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The San Bernardino, Calif. native fought a tight handling truck most of the evening after sustaining damage early in the race. Ankrum currently sits 15th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings after 17 events.

Friday would be a busy one for Tyler Ankrum and the LiUNA! team; first up on the agenda for the day was a split practice session. Ankrum would go out in the second session, and at the beginning like the handling of his No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. After a few changes were made, Ankrum would sustain heavy damage to the right side of his race truck, forcing the team to go to a backup truck. Ankrum would forego qualifying and would line up 34th on the night for the TSport 200.

The team worked at a rapid pace to get the backup truck ready for the race, and dividends showed right away in the race as Ankrum would make his way up six spots in only two laps. Ankrum's luck would run out yet again on lap three when he would sustain heavy right side damage to the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Ankrum would limp around for the remaining portion of the race when, on lap 132, Ankrum would bring the truck down pit road ultimately retiring the truck after a mechanical issue.

Tyler Ankrum Quote:

“This one is really a punch in the gut. I really hate it for everyone who works so hard on these trucks day in and day out. I had a great feeling about this race coming into this week after the results we had last year and the great SIM session we had leading into the race. I am gutted that we went through two trucks this weekend. All we can do is now shift our focus onto Milwaukee where we will have a massive LiUNA! presence with all of my brothers and sisters. Hopefully we can regroup and give them a great showing".

HRE PR