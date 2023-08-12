Shane van Gisbergen - TSPORT 200 Race Recap

Van Gisbergen On Friday’s Race at Indianapolis Raceway Park: “It was so much fun. This team was awesome with helping me learn everything I needed to know and how to approach the race. That showed as we continued to get better and better. In the last stint, I took off a little too fast and fell off later in the run. But overall, it was a lot of fun moving around and passing a lot of people. I loved it.”

Race Recap: In his first time on a paved oval, Shane van Gisbergen shattered expectations with a top-20 finish at Indianapolis Raceway Park. The ‘Kiwi’ qualified in 28th position but steadily made progress all night as he made his way into the top-15 midway through the final stage.

In the first two stages , Van Gisbergen found himself in 20th and 21st-place, respectively, while ‘learning something new every lap.’ The race was relatively calm as SVG would ride steady around the 20th-position most of the night until the final segment.

The No. 41 team received the free pass ahead of the final stage and would take four tires and fuel to let loose in the final 80 laps. An early-stage wreck avoidance would help SVG continue to pick up positions and allowed him to run inside the top-15 with roughly 50 laps remaining.

In the end, Shane Van Gisbergen finished 19th in his paved oval debut with a big smile as he hopped out of his Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado.

Niece Motorsports PR