Jack Wood Brings Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado Home 18th at LOIRP

Jack Wood came from the 23rd starting position to finish 18th in Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. After pitting for an adjustment under caution, Wood restarted 21st with 52 laps remaining and drove back inside the top 20 posting some of his fastest lap times of the night.

 

Friday night’s race was the opening event of the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. With two races remaining in the round, the No. 51 team sits 10th on the grid, eight points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8.
 

Jack Wood, Driver of the No. 51 Rowdy Manufacturing Chevrolet:

Talk about your race.

“Our Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado kept getting better throughout the night and was really strong on the long runs. I’m looking forward to Kansas in a few weeks.” 

TSport 200 Recap:

·     Ty Majeski won Friday’s TSport 200 and locked himself into the Round of 8 of the Truck Series playoffs. It was his first victory of 2023 and the third of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Christian Eckes finished second, while Layne Riggs, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith rounded out the top five.

·     There were five cautions for 41 laps and three lead changes among three drivers.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:

After the first race of the Round of 10, the No. 51 sits 10th on the grid of the Craftsman Truck Series owner point standings. With two races remaining in the round, they sit eight points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8.

