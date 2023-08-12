Jack Wood Brings Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado Home 18th at LOIRP

Jack Wood came from the 23rd starting position to finish 18th in Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. After pitting for an adjustment under caution, Wood restarted 21st with 52 laps remaining and drove back inside the top 20 posting some of his fastest lap times of the night.

Friday night’s race was the opening event of the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. With two races remaining in the round, the No. 51 team sits 10th on the grid, eight points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8.