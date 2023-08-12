GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Post-Race Quote: On the pit road incident:

“Yeah, we just left some lugs off and had to come back in and tighten them up. I don't want to be too hard on those guys, they've been working really hard. The pit stop before that one, I believe it was the first time all year that we had gained spots on.

We're making progress, but we just made a mistake, and you know, it's just part of it. We had to come from the back there and feel like we did pretty good there for a few laps; and then I ended up trying to make three wide in the middle work, ended up using our tires up, and guys were holding us up. I just used too much of my stuff early and was banking on a caution that never came out. Unfortunate, it's just that at this level of racing, it's tough to make a mistake like that and come back. But I feel like we were definitely a top-three truck, but yeah it just wasn't meant to be tonight.”