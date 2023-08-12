CTS: Ty Majeski puts on a clinic to win TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Christian Eckes would start from the pole, but it would take just four laps for Ty Majeski who started from the second spot to get around and take over the lead. Heim would then fall into the tire tracks of Majeski getting around Eckes within a half lap sending the pole sitter back to third.

After passing 10 laps completed with Majeski well in command by over a second, caution would come out for the first time of the night when Landon Lewis, Van Alst and Deegan would tangle in turn three heavily damaging the No. 20 machine and Van Alst’s debut in the truck series.

With the green flag back in the air Heim the regular season champion would pounce on Majeski taking control of the event for the first time of the night. The battle would continue lap after lap with the two leaning on one another until Majeski would get the jump with 20 to go in the first stage of the night to take back the lead over Heim.

Stage one would end with Majeski taking the stage win while motoring away with a near four second lead over Heim in second followed by Eckes, Riggs and Garcia to round out the top-five.

The second stage of the night would pick up once again where the first stage ended with Majeski getting the quick jump on Heim to open a near four second lead by the halfway point.

Australian Shane Van Gisbergen who won in his debut at the Chicago Street Course would hang out in the top-25 for much of the night on the lead lap before getting passed with 90 to go by the leader.

However, a quick caution with just four laps remaining when Hacker would go for a spin off turn two would hand Van Gisbergen the free pass and back on the lead lap.

Due to the caution stage two would end with Majeski once again taking the stage win home over Heim, Enfinger, Eckes and Hocevar.

During the caution two playoff contenders would have issues on pit road, the first with Enfinger coming back to pit road after only three lugs were tightened on the truck. But it was Corey Heim with a huge safety penalty sending the No. 11 back to the back after racing with Majekski all night for the lead.

The caution flag would once again fly for the fourth time of the night when Thompson would come down to try and get back in line but cut across the nose of another truck sending him up and into the wall. As the truck of Thompson would come to a stop Spencer Boyd would come in and near full speed slamming into the tailgate of the No. 5 machine.

With the damage to the No. 12 machine of Boyd he would get out of the truck under his own power ending his night.

Cautions breed cautions with a single lap into the restart Deegan would get loose and loop her truck backing it into the wall. After an earlier incident that destroyed the driver’s side of the truck this would prove too much and would end her night.

"We were battling, trying to get back from the mishap we had earlier in the race. It was actually with the No. 04. He caught my nose, and I was at the bottom right there. It sent us both up the track. Then he came back, and spun us out. It sucks that happened. I guess it is what it is. I don't know what we could have done differently there at the end. I don't think there is anything we really could have done." Said Deegan

Majeski would continue clear sailing following the caution all the way through the checked flag to take home his first win of the season and an instant lock into the second round of the playoffs.

“We didn’t win last week, and the message coming back is that we win and lose as a team, right? The speeding penalty and then obviously missed the strategy, and these guys crawled behind us, right? When you give races away like that, it’s how you recover from them. This team is really resilient. We have a good group around us. We assembled a good group, and I love working with Joe. We’ve had a lot of fun. We’re just a couple of short track guys having fun on the NASCAR stage. It’s pretty cool.” Said Majeski

Eckes, who started on the pole would end up second to Majeski and 3.422 seconds back, followed by Riggs, Hocevar and Z. Smith rounding out the top-five.

Playoff driver notes: Majeski 1st, Eckes 2nd, Hocevar 4th, Z. Smith 5th, Heim 8th, Crafton 9th, DiBenedetto 10th, Sanchez 11th, Enfinger 12th, Rhodes 13th.

SVG: After starting in the 25th spot would battle through the night to a respectable finish in the 19th spot and one lap down.

“That was awesome but a little gutted ten to go finally dropped off the lead lap but had a ball. Had some awesome racing with people and a lot of fun gonna thank Niece Motorsports, Worldwide Express and the Trackhouse guys for having me. I'm living the dream.” Said Van Gisbergen

“It was really cool, everyone was respectful, it was awesome. I got a lot to learn, pace was okay in some spots, and I probably gave the wrong call on the adjustments, and we really dropped on the last stint. So much fun!” Continued Van Gisbergen

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series now moved onto the Milwaukee Mile for round number two on Sunday, August 27th at 4 p.m. on FS1.