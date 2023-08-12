Sawalich Delivers Career-Best Result in Indianapolis

William Sawalich (sixth) led Team Toyota with a career-best result at Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday evening. The 16-year-old Toyota Development driver has now earned top-10 finishes in three of his first four Truck Series starts.

Points leader Corey Heim (eighth) continued his impressive streak with his 10th top-10 finish in a row, and 14th top-10 in 16 starts this season. With the finish, Heim extended his advantage to the Playoff cutline to 47 points heading into Milwaukee.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Indianapolis Raceway Park

Race 17 of 23 – 200 Laps, 137 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Ty Majeski*

2nd, Christian Eckes*

3rd, Layne Riggs*

4th, Carson Hocevar*

5th, Zane Smith*

6th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

8th, COREY HEIM

15th, TANNER GRAY

17th, JAKE DREW

20th, TAYLOR GRAY

26th, TYLER HILL

29th, CHRIS HACKER

30th, STEWART FRIESEN

32nd, DEAN THOMPSON

34th, TYLER ANKRUM

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 1 Starkey/Soundgear Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 6th

Can you talked about what you learned and another career-best result?

“The ARCA race – I really learned a lot from that. It was a little hotter, a little slicker. Once it cooled off, the track definitely picked up grip – especially front grip. We fired off a little tight in stage one, but we fixed it. We had a really fast pit stop – I think we picked up five spots, so I was really happy with that. TRICON Garage gave me a really fast SoundGear Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.”

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 8th

Can you talk about your race and outlook heading into Milwaukee?

“I don’t think it was a bad effort overall. Obviously, we want to win – but we are points racing to try to get to Phoenix. We did just that today. Hopefully, we extended our lead a little bit and head to Milwaukee, which is going to be tough for us as a team, but proud of TRICON Garage and Toyota Racing for their efforts. Definitely a contending Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro tonight – the 98 (Ty Majeski) was just by far the best. We have a little bit of work to do, but I think we have some good tracks coming up for us.”

TRD PR

