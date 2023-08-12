Friday, Aug 11

Ford Performance - LOIRP (Hailie Deegan Accident Quote)

NASCAR Truck Series News
Friday, Aug 11 2
Ford Performance - LOIRP (Hailie Deegan Accident Quote)
HAILIE DEEGAN, No. 13 Ford Performance Ford F-150 (Incident in Turn 1 on Lap 143) – "We were battling, trying to get back from the mishap we had earlier in the race. It was actually with the No. 04. He caught my nose, and I was at the bottom right there. It sent us both up the track. Then he came back, and spun us out. It sucks that happened. I guess it is what it is. I don't know what we could have done differently there at the end. I don't think there is anything we really could have done."
 
Ford Performance PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE: Daniel Suarez Media Availability Quotes
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.