Ford Performance - LOIRP (Hailie Deegan Accident Quote)

HAILIE DEEGAN, No. 13 Ford Performance Ford F-150 (Incident in Turn 1 on Lap 143) – "We were battling, trying to get back from the mishap we had earlier in the race. It was actually with the No. 04. He caught my nose, and I was at the bottom right there. It sent us both up the track. Then he came back, and spun us out. It sucks that happened. I guess it is what it is. I don't know what we could have done differently there at the end. I don't think there is anything we really could have done."

Ford Performance PR