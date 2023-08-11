Ford Performance - NCTS LOIRP Qualifying Quotes

Ford Qualifying Results:

2nd – Ty Majeski

8th – Zane Smith

13th – Matt Crafton

18th – Conner Jones

21st – Ben Rhodes

25th – Hailie Deegan

26th – Logan Bearden

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Road Ranger Ford F-150 – “I think we’re okay. The track is going to change a lot tonight. It’s a lot slower than last year. So, we had to make a lot of changes in about 15 minutes, trying to get the balance where we wanted it. Overall, we should have a good Road Ranger Ford F-150 for tonight.”

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 – “It was definitely an improvement from where we were last year. I feel like we chased it a little bit in practice and then in qualifying, we were really bad. Plus, it’s tough at short tracks in general… I feel like anywhere we go, but especially worn-out short tracks like this where you have one racetrack in the daytime and then when we race at nine o’clock tonight, it’s something way different. It’s really hard finding a balance with that, but Chris Lawson does a great job with knowing where too much is too much and when we should probably leave it alone. I feel like we’re in that area where we’ll be alright for tonight. Like I said, it’s definitely an improvement from where we qualified last year. My night is already easier.”

WHAT KIND OF RACING DO YOU EXPECT WITH COOLER TRACK TEMPERATURES? “I think there will be more grip overall – or at least I hope. I think that’s what we’re sort of struggling with right now. Last year, we had that. We were really loose – ten times as loose as we are now – but then in the race we were all good. Excited to see what we have tonight in our Boot Barn Ford F-150.”

MATT CRAFTON, No. 88 Generac/Menards Ford F-150 – “It wasn’t really what we wanted. I tried something on the first lap – didn’t work. Not many people were picking up on the second lap, and we picked up a tenth and a half on the second. So, I screwed up on the first one, just trying something different. But, we have a very good race truck. We buried ourselves a little deeper than we should have, but all-in-all, we’ll be alright.”

Ford Performance PR