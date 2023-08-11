CTS: Eckes wins pole for TSport 200 Cometic at Indianapolis Raceway Park

Heading into the first round of the NASCAR Craftman Truck Series Playoffs with their first race coming at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Christian Eckes would top the field for qualifying with a time of 22.884, 107.918 mph over Ty Majeski who posted a time of 22.922, 107.739 mph.

Rounding out the top-five would be another playoff driver Corey Heim who won the regular season championship and one of the favorites to go all the way to Phoenix. Following him is the only non-playoff driver in the top-five with Rajah Caruth and Carson Hocever another playoff favorite who won the last regular season race two weeks ago at Richmond.

The remaining playoff drivers with defending champion Zane Smith starting in the 8th, Nick Sanchez 9th, Matt Crafton 13th, Ben Rhodes 21st and Matt DiBenedetto 24th.

Following her runner-up finish last night at Eldora in the SRX race, Hailie Deegan will roll from the 25th.

Cup Series part-timer for Trackhouse Racing who stunned the racing community with a walk off win at the Chicago Street Course, Australia Shane Van Gisbuergen will start from the 28th spot in a truck for Niece Motorsports before taking to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course once again this weekend for Trackhouse Racing.

The three trucks that would fail to qualify include Chad Chastain, Josh Reaume and Armani Williams.

The green flag for tonight’s TSport 200 is scheduled for just after 9 p.m. ET for 200 laps (137.2 miles) with stage breaks on lap 20, 120 and 200 on FS1.