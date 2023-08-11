Friday, Aug 11

Young’s Motorsports Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Friday, Aug 11 45
Young’s Motorsports Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Truck Series Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Matt Mills

 

Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 30th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back!: Veteran racer Matt Mills returns to Young’s Motorsports for the sixth time in a limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule for Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (LOIRP). 

 

LOIRP was not initially on Mills’ Young’s Motorsports schedule but it marks his first time behind the wheel of a Young’s Motorsports entry since competing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio in July.

 

During his five-race stretch with Young’s Motorsports, Mills earned a season-best 19th-place finish after starting 29th at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in June.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Young’s Motorsports and Mills welcome J.F. Electric as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race.

 

J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business for over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.

 

Additional Support: Mills will have additional partnership support aboard his No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado from Thompson Electric Inc.

 

Thompson Electric Inc. is a full-service electrical contracting company that started in 1977 by father and son and has grown to be one of the largest electrical contractors in Ohio.

 

They offer electrical contracting and emergency services for commercial, residential, industrial, institutional, highway lighting, traffic signalization, temperature control, substation, transmission, distribution and projects of all sizes.

 

Utilitra, a women-owned utility and technology solutions provider will also serve in an associate role on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 17th Truck Series race of 2023.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series History: From 2016 to 2023, Mills has 21 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-high fifth-place finish in 2023 driving the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will mark Mill’s inaugural Truck Series start at the legendary 0.686-mile paved oval.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 02 Thompson Electric Inc. Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will be crew chief in his 120th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 119 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

Friday night’s TSport 200 will be his second tango at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth, fifth and sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 15th with Jesse Little in the 2022 edition of the TSport 200 on July 29, 2022.

 

Since 2022, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 30.7 and an average finish of 23.7 in three Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park starts overall.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 453 starts from 56 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.7.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Matt Mills, please like him on Facebook (Official Matt Mills Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@mattmillsracing) and Twitter (@mattmillsracing).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Matt Mills Pre-Race Quote:

On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “I am always eager to get to a track I’ve never been to before, looks like a lot of fun and great atmosphere to go have some fun. Just very thankful for Tyler Young and the Young’s Motorsports team for calling me up to drive this weekend and to JF Electric for coming on board to support the efforts.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Freedom Warranty

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 28th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the 17th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 157: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will make his 157th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 103rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.      

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Freedom Warranty as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023.

 

Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders and accredited insurance agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

 

Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs.

 

By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond.

 

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

 

Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty.

 

Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

 

The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt.

 

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023.

 

The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. 

 

Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 will mark Boyd’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the 0.686-mile short track.

 

In his previous race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd has a best-track finish of 36th after starting 29th in the 2022 TSport 200.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 17 starts throughout his career, carrying an average starting and finishing position of 26.1.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 103 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.2.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

 

Friday night will be his first dance at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth, fifth and sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 15th with Jesse Little in the 2022 edition of the TSport 200 on July 29, 2022.

 

Since 2022, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 30.7 and an average finish of 23.7 in three Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park starts overall.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 453 starts from 56 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.7.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “Racing in Indianapolis is a dream come true. I have always wanted to race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and now I’m doing it back-to-back.

 

“Growing up watching it on television, it produced great racing. With my first-ever sponsor in racing being from Indianapolis in Wilkerson Automation, this race track is special to me.  

 

“Stoked to get back there and the opportunity to rebound from our finish last year and have a promising run with our No. 12 Freedom Warranty team.”

 

On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. 

 

“What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Greg Van Alst

 

Primary Partner(s): CB Fabricating

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

 

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 33rd

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome!: Young’s Motorsports welcomes driver Greg Van Alst as driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s TSport 200.

 

Van Alst invades the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tour with Young’s Motorsports after a successful Late Model career in the Midwest which included the 2019 ARCA | CRA championship and runner-up in 2020.

 

After running a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2001, he returned 20 years later to make his debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. After a successful part-time schedule which included a runner-up finish at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Van Alst increased his presence in 2022 which led a championship assault.

 

In 2022, Van Alst returned to the ARCA Menards Series scene where his family-owned team ran the complete schedule with one top-five and 11 top-10 finishes en-route to a fifth-place finish in the championship standings.

 

He returned to the ARCA tour with a vengeance in 2023 and kicked off the season with a victory in the Brandt 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, a triumphant achievement for an underfunded organization.

 

Following the victory, Van Alst competed in four other races before opting to bow out of the championship race and focus on other driving opportunities outside the series.

 

Van Alst made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July for Alpha Prime Racing and will run the remaining seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races in 2023 for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Outside of racing, Van Alst is a successful entrepreneur, successfully launching Top Choice Fence, one of the premier fence-building companies in the east-central Indiana region.

 

Van Alst married his high school sweetheart Christi in 2005 and together they have four children.

 

Glad To Have You: For the 17th Truck Series race of the season, Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome CB Fabricating as the primary partner of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.  

 

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.

 

Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more.

 

Double Duty: Friday will be a busy day for the 42-year-old Van Alst.

 

In addition to his responsibilities in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports, Van Alst will also make his first ARCA Menards Series start since Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway aboard his No. 35 CB Fabricating Chevrolet.

 

Van Alst is eyeing his second-career win and his fourth top-10 finish in six races total in 2023.

 

Greg Van Alst Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Race Park Track Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 will mark Van Alst’s inaugural Truck Series outing in “The Hoosier State.”  

 

Greg Van Alst Truck Series Stats: Van Alst will make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut in the 17th Truck Series race of the season.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth, fifth and sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 15th with Jesse Little in the 2022 edition of the TSport 200 on July 29, 2022.

 

Since 2022, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 30.7 and an average finish of 23.7 in three Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park starts overall.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 453 starts from 56 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.7.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Van Alst as crew chief of the No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

 

He will be crew chief in his 111th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 110 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

Friday night will be his third tango at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).  

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Greg Van Alst Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “I am very appreciative of this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports. I have been weighing our options on what path to take for the remainder of the 2023 season and when Tyler and I chatted, the pairing made sense.

 

“I know he holds a lot of the same values and expectations that I have being a racing veteran but also a new face on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tour. I think we can put together some strong finishes that could lead to more for next season.

 

“I am ready to get started at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park this weekend in our No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado!”

Race Information:

 

The TSport 200 (200 laps | 137.2 miles) is the 17th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow from 4:05 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Young's Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Jake Drew to Pilot the No. 61 AISIN Toyota at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park TSport 200 starting lineup at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.