Friday Night Lights for Ankrum in Indy

Short Track Swing … Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park plays hosts to the fourth short track event of the 2023 season on Friday night and Tyler Ankrum looks to capitalize on his short track success in the Craftsman Truck Series. Ankrum currently resides 14th in the championship standings and looks to play spoiler for those in the playoffs.

History at Indy ... With the return to Lucas Oil Raceway Park happening last year, Ankrum has made one start at the famed short track starting 11th and finishing with a top-10 (sixth).

Season to Date … Through 16 of 23 events for the 2023 schedule, Ankrum and the No. 16 LiUNA! team occupy the 14th position in the drivers championship standings. Ankrum’s season-best result came 13 races ago at Circuit of the Americas (fourth) and he has posted five finishes of tenth or better in the 2023 season.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 009 will make it’s third start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made it's last start at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where Ankrum would run around the top-10 most of the day. Unfortunately, after some late race damage would be relegated to a 26th place finish.

Tune In … Fox Sports 1 has complete coverage of the T Sport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park starting with Practice and Qualifying coverage on Friday at 3:30 pm ET (FS1), followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 8 pm ET (FS1), then green flag action on Friday night at 9:30 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 16 LiUNA! team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Tyler Ankrum Quote on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

“Going back to back to IRP should be a lot of fun. We had some success there last year and it's just such a unique track. Almost all of us grew up short track racing, and we ran pretty well at most of the short tracks this year, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s one of the tracks that made the Truck Series what it is today, so to be able to race there with our LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is pretty cool. I’ve always enjoyed short track racing and we had a lot of speed in our short track trucks, so I’m optimistic about the next couple weeks. I think this will a good chance for our team to perform well and run up front”

HRE PR