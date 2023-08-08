Shane van Gisbergen - TSPORT 200 Race Advance

The No. 41 Last Race at Richmond Raceway: Bayley Currey piloted the No. 41 Unishippers Silverado in Richmond. The Texas-driver was hit with a commitment line penalty late in the race which resulted in a pass-through penalty. Currey would go on to finish in 18th as the No. 41 dropped to 16th in the owner’s championship.

First Time on an Oval Track: This Friday will be Shane van Gisbergen’s first start at an oval track. In July, van Gisbergen took the racing world by storm as he was the first driver in 67 years to win a Cup Series race in their first start at the Chicago Street Course.

Van Gisbergen on Friday’s Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “The weekend will certainly be a challenge,” said van Gisbergen. “I’ve seen the trucks race on television and know it’s very competitive and that I’ll have a lot to learn on a short track at IRP. I’m used to doing doubleheaders in Supercars, but this will be a little bit different. I’m honored to join Niece Motorsports and thrilled at getting a chance to climb in a truck.”

On the Truck: Van Gisbergen’s No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR