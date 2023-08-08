Chad Chastain - TSPORT 200 Race Advance

Chastain at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: Friday night will mark Chastain’s second start at IRP and his second start in the Craftsman Truck Series this season. Last year, Chastain finished 30th after qualifying in the same position.

Chastain on Friday’s Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “I’m appreciative to everyone at Niece Motorsports for allowing me to get behind the wheel of their trucks. I grew up running short tracks and I love racing those whenever I can in NASCAR. IRP is a tricky track but I think we’ll have a good piece this weekend and I’m looking forward to seeing what the outcome can be.”

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 44 Illiana Watermelon Association Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with associate sponsorship from Melon 1, Browning & Sons, Inc., and Robinson Fresh.

Niece Motorsports PR