Carson Hocevar - TSPORT 200 Race Advance

Richmond Recap: Last week at Richmond Raceway marked Carson Hocevar’s third win of the season. After starting in the rear due to a flat tire on the pace laps, Hocevar led 64 laps, but it took a battle for the lead with four laps to go for Hocevar to pull out the victory.

The Fight for a Championship Starts Now: There’s no driver carrying more momentum into the Playoffs than Richmond winner, Carson Hocevar. The Michigan-born driver commanded the second-half of the Worldwide Express 250. Hocevar enters the playoffs 19 points above the cutline with two stage wins and three victories to his credit – the most of any driver in the Craftsman Truck Series this season.

Hocevar on Last Race at Richmond Raceway: “It felt so good to win the Worldwide Express 250 in the Worldwide Express truck. They do so much to support our team and we wouldn’t be chasing a championship without them. I think this win gives us a lot of momentum heading into the postseason. I want a championship more than anyone, and I’m excited to chase that in the next seven races.”

Hocevar at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: Last year, Carson Hocevar finished 21st after qualifying inside the top-10. Hocevar led 34 laps in his lone start at the track and collected top-five stage points in both stages.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “I’m feeling optimistic heading into IRP this weekend. Coming off Richmond, it’ll be nice to get back to another short track. Last year we ran top-five for most of the race and I’m hoping we can do more of the same this time.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.



Carson Hocevar will be wearing a special fire suit for this weekend's race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with support from Sparco. The Italy-based company develops and produces race equipment for drivers in NASCAR, F1, Indycar, and more. Lately, the company has diversified its products with carbon fiber for luxury car manufacturers, gaming-simulation equipment, and safety clothing including workwear and footwear.

Niece Motorsports PR