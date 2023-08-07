DSM Precision Manufacturing, Tanner Gray Partner for IRP

TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that DSM Precision Manufacturing (DSM) has joined the team for the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP), serving as primary partner for Tanner Gray and the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

Established in 2005, DSM Precision Manufacturing (DSM) was founded as a precision parts manufacturer and R&D engineering center for Don Schumacher Racing's (DSR) fleet of championship-winning NHRA race cars and has since grown to become one of the leading parts suppliers for race teams competing across multiple motorsports industries.

Known for engineering and manufacturing the DSR Performance 11,000 HP billet nitro race engine and chassis that is widely used across NHRA's top teams, DSM operates out of a 150,000-square-foot facility in Brownsburg, near Indianapolis, making this Friday's event a hometown affair for the diversified contract engineering and precision manufacturing company.

The collaboration brings a longstanding relationship full circle, as DSR has enjoyed a long history with the Gray family. TRICON partner Johnny Gray powered a DSR Funny Car to seven national event wins from 2011 to 2013. The Schumacher family has followed Tanner's transition from a rising, young upstart in the NHRA's Pro Stock class to the veteran Truck Series driver of today.

"It’s neat to have Don Schumacher and DSM on my truck for IRP," said Tanner Gray. "Obviously we have close ties from my NHRA career and my grandfather driving a Funny Car for them years ago. Joining forces at Indy, a place where we both have had success on the drag strip next door, is super fitting and I hope I can put together a good run for them at their home race."

In his fourth full-time season of Truck Series competition, Gray has earned three top-fives and five top-10s with seven races remaining in the 2023 season. The facility at IRP has treated the former Pro Stock champion well, earning the title of youngest winner in track history at the 2018 US Nationals.

The TSport 200 at IRP will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 11. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TRICON PR