Bayley Currey - Worldwide Express 250 Race Recap

Currey On Saturday’s Race at Richmond Raceway: "I felt really confident heading into Richmond due to running the Xfinity Series at the track in the past. We just really struggled for a majority of the night with handling as the track cooled off. Nights like these are going to happen and it's all about how you rebound for the next one. I'm looking forward to heading to IRP with WWEXRacing on-board for another opportunity."

Race Recap: A top-ten lap in practice for Bayley Currey set the expectations high for his No. 41 team as he backed it up with an 11th-place qualifying effort. Currey would ride just outside the top-15 for most of Saturday's race as he would finish the night in 18th.



Both Stages One and Two were fairly uneventful for the No. 41 Unishippers team as Currey would ride solidly inside the top-20 en route to a 17th and 16th-place finish in the first two stages, respectively.



Heading into the final stage, Mike Hillman Jr. called on his team to put four fresh tires on Currey's truck as they were set for a 101-lap run to the finish. But, strategy came into play late as Hillman Jr. would bring Currey down pit road with less than 35 laps to go for fresh tires at the end. On the pit stop, Currey was hit with a commitment line penalty, causing him to pass-through pit road under green flag conditions.



At the conclusion of the event, Currey finished 18th as the No. 41 fell to 16th in the owner's championship standings.

