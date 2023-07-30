Matt Mills Finishes Fifth in KBM Debut

Matt Mills qualified fifth and finished fifth in his debut for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. The 26-year-old driver’s first career top-five finish across 143 national touring starts helped the No. 51 team clinch a spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoff. After qualifying fifth, Mills fell back to 11th in the opening laps of the race but gained two positions late in Stage One and would end the opening stanza in the ninth spot. Mills was experiencing trouble with his radio communications and did not hear his team summon him to pit road when it opened. He ended up pitting on the second lap and would have to restart behind all the other lead lap trucks at the beginning of Stage Two. With a fast J.F. Electric Silverado underneath him, the Virginia native was able to drive back up to the 10th position when Stage Two came to completion on lap 140. A fast four-tire and fuel stop allowed the No. 51 team to be the seventh truck to exit pit road and Mills would line up on the bottom of the fourth row to start the Final Stage. Mills was running ninth with 50 laps remaining when his crew chief Brian Pattie summoned him to pit road. Although he could’ve remained on track for several more laps, the move would allow Mills to run more laps on fresher tires than the rest of his competitors who pitted later. The move paid off as the race proceeded caution free and Mills slowly moved his way up the scoring pylon and crossed the finish line in the fifth position.