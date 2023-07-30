Sunday, Jul 30

Matt Mills Finishes Fifth in KBM Debut

NASCAR Truck Series News
Matt Mills Finishes Fifth in KBM Debut NK Photography Photo

Matt Mills qualified fifth and finished fifth in his debut for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. The 26-year-old driver’s first career top-five finish across 143 national touring starts helped the No. 51 team clinch a spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoff.

 

After qualifying fifth, Mills fell back to 11th in the opening laps of the race but gained two positions late in Stage One and would end the opening stanza in the ninth spot. Mills was experiencing trouble with his radio communications and did not hear his team summon him to pit road when it opened. He ended up pitting on the second lap and would have to restart behind all the other lead lap trucks at the beginning of Stage Two.

 

With a fast J.F. Electric Silverado underneath him, the Virginia native was able to drive back up to the 10th position when Stage Two came to completion on lap 140. A fast four-tire and fuel stop allowed the No. 51 team to be the seventh truck to exit pit road and Mills would line up on the bottom of the fourth row to start the Final Stage.

 

Mills was running ninth with 50 laps remaining when his crew chief Brian Pattie summoned him to pit road. Although he could’ve remained on track for several more laps, the move would allow Mills to run more laps on fresher tires than the rest of his competitors who pitted later. The move paid off as the race proceeded caution free and Mills slowly moved his way up the scoring pylon and crossed the finish line in the fifth position.
 

Matt Mills, Driver of the No. 51 J.F. Electric Chevrolet:
 

Talk about your race.

“It was a lot of fun and a big learning curve for sure. We kind of got behind at the beginning – inexperience on my part starting towards the front and guys took advantage of me a little bit. At the end of the first stage the radio kind of went silent but common sense should’ve kicked in on my part to pit when I saw my teammate pit, but for whatever reason I panicked and stayed out. We had to pit second time around and that put us in the hole a little bit, but we fought back inside the top 10 and were able to put ourselves in a position to play some strategy and Brian Pattie (crew chief) made a great call. Once we got back on the race track, we just started digging through the field trying to rip off qualifying laps for the rest of the race and it paid off. It was great to have J.F. Electric onboard with me, they’ve played such an important role in my career, and it was an honor to have them be a part of this special top-five night. I can’t wait for Milwaukee.” 

Worldwide Express 250 Recap:

·     Carson Hocevar won Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250. It was his third victory of 2023 and the third of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Ty Majeski finished second, while Zane Smith, Jake Garcia and Mills rounded out the top five.

·     There were four cautions for 27 laps and nine lead changes among four drivers.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:

The No. 51 team finished seventh in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season owner standings and will begin the owner’s portion of the post season as the eighth of the 10 teams that are post season eligible.

KBM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

