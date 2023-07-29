CTS: Previewing Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway

Pocono recap: In what would be a last lap pass between teammates, Kyle Busch would bring home the 100th win for his namesake team, in the 100 wins for the team, 48 including the Pocono win came with Kyle Busch at the wheel, Bell, Byron, Erik Jones and Nemechek are the closest with seven wins each in the series for the team.

Trucks Under the Lights: With the playoffs looming following Richmond the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns under the lights tonight with Ty Majeski taking the pole position over Heim, Sawalich, Rhodes and Mills in what will be the 15th truck event held at the track going back to 1995 when Terry Labonte driving for Hendrick Motorsports took the checkered flag. Grant Enfinger with his win back in 2020 is the only previous winner at the track entered.

Playoffs: The field will be set following the Worldwide Express 250 with Corey Heim, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Christan Eckes and Carson Hocevar the only drivers so far locked in.

Clinch Scenarios provided by NASCAR:

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fifth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Ty Majeski, Matt DiBenedetto, Nicholas Sanchez or Matt Crafton.

Matt DiBenedetto: Would clinch with 25 points

Nicholas Sanchez: Would clinch with 35 points

Matt Crafton: Would clinch with 47 points

Stewart Friesen: Could only clinch with help

Tanner Gray: Could only clinch with help

Chase Purdy: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Stewart Friesen or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings.

Matt DiBenedetto: Would clinch with 34 points

Nicholas Sanchez: Would clinch with 43 points

Matt Crafton: Could only clinch with help

Stewart Friesen: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone:

Matt DiBenedetto, Nicholas Sanchez, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Tanner Gray, Chase Purdy, Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Dye, Rajah Caruth, Hailie Deegan, Colby Howard, Dean Thompson, Bret Holmes, Lawless Alan, Spencer Boyd

Regular Season Champ: Corey Heim who missed Gateway due to an illness could come away tonight as the regular season champion with 19 points gained through the stages. Heim post lead goes back to May when he took over the top spot at North Wilkesboro Speedway following a stage one win and sixth place finish. Heim currently sits 42 points ahead of Zane Smith, the 2022 season champion.

Rookies: Nick Sanches continues to hold a 100+ point lead over Jake Garcia in the rookie of the year standing heading into Richmond with Taylor Gray, Daniel Dye and Rajah Caruth rounding out the top-five in the standings.

Craftsman Truck Series debut: ARCA Series driver, Christian Rose will make his truck series debut at Richmond tonight for AM Racing in the No. 22 Secure Testing Services Ford.