Young’s Motorsports Richmond Raceway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): Latitude Aero Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Tyler Young 2023 Driver Points Position: 28th 2023 Owner Points Position: 34th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Richmond Raceway, the 16th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career. No. 156: This weekend at Richmond, Boyd will make his 156th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 102nd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday night. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Latitude Aero as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023. Latitude Aero, based in Greensboro, NC, specializes in the refurbishment of airplane seats. Since 2015, the award-winning FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station has successfully delivered over 82,000 seats with a 100% on-time performance and quality acceptance, earning a reputation for excellence within the aviation industry. Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Richmond, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative. Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.) The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt. Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Richmond Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 will mark Boyd’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the 0.875-mile short track. In his previous three races at Richmond, Boyd has a best-track finish of 20th after starting 26th in the 2020 ToyotaCare 250. He holds an average finish at Richmond of 26.3. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 14 starts throughout his career with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 18.1. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 102 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.1. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young. Saturday night will be his first dance at Richmond as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Richmond Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ ninth, 10th and 11th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Richmond Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 15th with Tate Fogleman in the 2020 edition of the ToyotaCare 250 on September 10, 2020. Since 2020, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 25.3 and an average finish of 27.4 in eight Richmond Truck Series starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 450 starts from 55 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.6. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote: On Richmond Raceway: Richmond Raceway is a track I circle on the calendar. It is my favorite track, reminds me of the track style I grew up racing. Racing under the lights is just awesome. I can’t wait to jump in the No. 12 Latitude Aero Chevrolet this weekend!” On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. “What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”