Young’s Motorsports Richmond Raceway Truck Series Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Will Rodgers

 

Primary Partner(s): Kelly Benefits

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 30th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Glad to Have You Back: Young’s Motorsports welcomes Will Rodgers to the team as the primary driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 16th race of the Truck Series season.

 

A familiar name in the NASCAR garage returns to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the second time since competing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier this month.

 

A native of Maui, Hi, Rodgers began go-kart racing at the age of nine before moving into motorcross at the age of 13. After a successful stint including a regional championship on two wheels, Rodgers broadened his racing resume by competing in off-road events before evolving into Sports Car Racing in 2015.

 

By 2016, his Sports Car credentials landed him in NASCAR’s development series, the ARCA Menards Series where he competed in several races on the series’ platform winning four times at iconic road courses like New Jersey Motorsports Park, Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

 

While sponsorship has kept him on the sidelines from competing full-time, the likable driver has managed nine NASCAR Xfinity Series starts since 2019 and four previous Truck Series races leading into Richmond Raceway.

 

All Board: For Rodger’s second race with Young’s Motorsports, longtime Rodgers’ partner Kelly Benefits will serve as the primary partner on his No. 02 Chevrolet RST in the Old Dominion.

 

The KELLY Total Benefits Solution® combines expertise, administration and technology to help clients save time, maximize their benefits and payroll investment, and control cost.

 

Available as integrated programs or on a standalone basis, KELLY’s solutions help free clients’ time and resources, allowing them to focus on their business.

 

Rely on KELLY to put our People, Technology and Solutions to work for you.

 

Will Rodgers Truck Series Richmond Raceway Track Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 will mark Rodgers’ first Truck Series start at the iconic 0.75-mile paved oval.

 

Will Rodgers Truck Series Career Truck Stats: In two years of Truck Series competition, Rodgers has four career Truck Series starts with a career-best 21st-place finish in the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in March 2022 driving for Reaume Brothers Racing.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Rodgers as crew chief of the No. 02 Kelly Benefits Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will be crew chief in his 119th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday night. In his previous 118 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250 will be his third tango at Richmond as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Richmond Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ ninth, 10th and 11th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Richmond Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 15th with Tate Fogleman in the 2020 edition of the ToyotaCare 250 on September 10, 2020.

 

Since 2020, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 25.3 and an average finish of 27.4 in eight Richmond Truck Series starts overall.

 

Young's Motorsports' NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 450 starts from 55 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.6.

 

Will Rodgers Pre-Race Quote:

On Richmond Raceway: “I am eager to get going at Richmond and make my first start there. I’ve attended and spotted races at Richmond in the past, so I know what to look for, I just haven’t made laps at the track yet.

 

I’m looking forward to working with the No. 02 Youngs Motorsports guys again and hopefully, we can put together a solid run.

 

Big thank you to Kelly Benefits for their continued support and for making this race a reality for me this year!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Latitude Aero

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 28th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Richmond Raceway, the 16th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 156: This weekend at Richmond, Boyd will make his 156th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 102nd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday night.      

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Latitude Aero as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023.

 

Latitude Aero, based in Greensboro, NC, specializes in the refurbishment of airplane seats.

 

Since 2015, the award-winning FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station has successfully delivered over 82,000 seats with a 100% on-time performance and quality acceptance, earning a reputation for excellence within the aviation industry.

 

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Richmond, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

 

Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty.

 

Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

 

The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt.

 

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023.

 

The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. 

 

Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Richmond Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 will mark Boyd’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the 0.875-mile short track.

 

In his previous three races at Richmond, Boyd has a best-track finish of 20th after starting 26th in the 2020 ToyotaCare 250.

 

He holds an average finish at Richmond of 26.3.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 14 starts throughout his career with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 18.1.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 102 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.1.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

 

Saturday night will be his first dance at Richmond as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Richmond Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ ninth, 10th and 11th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Richmond Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 15th with Tate Fogleman in the 2020 edition of the ToyotaCare 250 on September 10, 2020.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 450 starts from 55 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.6.

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Richmond Raceway: Richmond Raceway is a track I circle on the calendar. It is my favorite track, reminds me of the track style I grew up racing. Racing under the lights is just awesome. I can’t wait to jump in the No. 12 Latitude Aero Chevrolet this weekend!”

 

On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. 

 

“What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Mason Massey

 

Primary Partner(s): BRUNT | A-Z Companies

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

 

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 33rd

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome!: Young’s Motorsports welcomes driver Mason Massey as driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250.

 

Massey’s racing career began at five years old, tackling both asphalt and dirt during his first year. Mason Massey accrued over 200 feature wins during his short track career, catching the attention of several NASCAR organizations, giving him his first opportunity in NASCAR.

 

After part-time driving stints in 2020, 2021 and 2022 Massey began a venture with DGM Racing, finishing an impressive career-high of sixth at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in March 2022.

 

Massey joins Young’s Motorsports after competing in both the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. Most recently, Massey competed in the Xfinity Series driving for veteran owner Bobby Dotter’s SS GreenLight Racing team, earning a top-10 finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway earlier this month.

 

Glad To Have You: For the 16th Truck Series race of the season, Massey and Young’s Motorsports welcome BRUNT as the primary partner of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet this weekend at Richmond.

 

BRUNT is a brand here to redefine everyday work gear for blue-collar workers and everyday guys that have never had the convenience, pricing, or quality available to them from traditional brands.

 

Founded by Eric Girouard, BRUNT aims to support the American workers through their workday by delivering the tools you wear to get the job done.

 

Additionally, A-Z Companies will serve as an associate marketing partner. 

 

A-Z Companies is a home construction and insurance restoration business based in Douglasville, GA

 

Mason Massey Truck Series Richmond Raceway Track Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 will mark Massey’s inaugural Truck Series outing at the Henrico country race track.

 

Mason Massey Truck Series Stats: From 2019 to 2023, Massey has 13 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 11th-place finish, achieved earlier this season driving the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Richmond Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ ninth, 10th and 11th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Richmond Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 15th with Tate Fogleman in the 2020 edition of the ToyotaCare 250 on September 10, 2020.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 450 starts from 55 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.6.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Massey as crew chief of the No. 20 BRUNT | A-Z Companies Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

 

He will be crew chief in his 110th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 109 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

Saturday afternoon will be his fourth tango at Richmond as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Richmond Raceway: “I am thankful for this opportunity to drive the No. 20 BRUNT | A-Z Companies Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

 

"I appreciate everyone at Young’s Motorsports for the opportunity and I look forward to returning to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and contending for a strong finish for our team and partners.” 

Race Information:

 

The Worldwide Express 250 (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the 16th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 5:05 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow from 5:35 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, July 29, 2023, shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

