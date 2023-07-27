Layne Riggs Tabbed to Pilot Spire Motorsports No. 7 Silverado at LOIRP

Second generation racer and pavement late-model standout Layne Riggs has been given the nod to wheel Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for the August 11 TSport 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park where Infinity Communications Group will serve as the team’s primary sponsor.



The Bahama, N.C., native began his driving career when he was just 10-years-old and has accumulated six CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour victories dating to 2014.



Riggs parlayed that experience into a three-race opportunity with Halmar Friesen Racing in 2022 where he earned a solid seventh-place finish during his first NCTS start at the popular .686-mile Brownsburg, Ind., oval.



“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Infinity Communications and Spire Motorsports to go short-track racing in Indianapolis,” said Riggs. “I made my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut last season at the same track and we were able to put together a really solid seventh-place finish. I have a ton of short track experience and having Bono Manion calling the race from the top of the box puts us in a good spot to have great race!”



Riggs, the son of Scott Riggs, a five-time NCTS and four-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner, will make his sixth-career, and third NCTS start of the season. He is the 2022 NASCAR Weekly Racing Series champion and most recently saw Truck Series competition at Nashville Superspeedway for Young’s Motorsports.



“Layne Riggs is a proven talent in the pavement late model ranks and has made a name for himself as a gritty, hard-working and smart race-car driver,” said Manion. “He’s the kind of kid you hope gets a chance at the next level. LOIRP is exactly the type of track that’s right in Layne’s wheelhouse so we have high expectations. We’re all excited to have him in the seat and optimistic about our chances to have a good night.”



The TSport 200 from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will be televised live on FS1 Friday, August 11 beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 17th of 23 races on the 2023 NCTS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR